CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 8,471 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. PUREfi Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $208.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.82.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.