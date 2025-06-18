Hoge Financial Services LLC Has $8.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hoge Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 5.7% of Hoge Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hoge Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9%
VB opened at $230.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.67 and a 200 day moving average of $233.32. The company has a market cap of $228.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
