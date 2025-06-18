180 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Purchased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 70.7% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 515,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,989,000 after buying an additional 213,746 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.8% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 571,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,657,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ICE opened at $180.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.78 and a 1-year high of $182.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.38 and a 200 day moving average of $164.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $418,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,876. This trade represents a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total transaction of $283,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,511.24. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,954 shares of company stock worth $40,796,663 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

