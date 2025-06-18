Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $273,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of ITA opened at $179.90 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $129.14 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

