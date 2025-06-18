MN Wealth Advisors LLC Has $623,000 Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,088 shares during the quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,650 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,604,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,713,000 after purchasing an additional 351,384 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,019,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,068,000 after purchasing an additional 457,487 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,376,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,393,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,410,000 after purchasing an additional 161,855 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.72. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $43.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.65.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

