MN Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 187 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 208.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.47.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE EMR opened at $127.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.52 and a 200-day moving average of $118.26. The company has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

