Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Invests $223,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 15,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.38. The company has a market cap of $148.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.02%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

