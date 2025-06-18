Chicago Capital LLC Invests $444,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 107,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 759,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 175,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,896.5% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 347,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,279,000 after purchasing an additional 330,130 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
