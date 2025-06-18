Chicago Capital LLC Invests $444,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 107,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 759,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 175,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,896.5% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 347,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,279,000 after purchasing an additional 330,130 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.