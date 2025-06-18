iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,787,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,863,000 after buying an additional 2,660,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773,422 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,550,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,396 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $60.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.91. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

