LDR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

LDR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the quarter. Howard Hughes comprises approximately 2.8% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 335.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 759.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HHH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

HHH stock opened at $69.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.83 and a 12 month high of $87.77.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $199.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.43 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

