iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Increased by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $598.76 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $587.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $573.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

