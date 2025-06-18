Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,953 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 63.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,578 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 14,953 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Comcast by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.99.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

