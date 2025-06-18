Community Bank N.A. Purchases 376 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.47.

EMR stock opened at $127.55 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.48%.

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

