11,787 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Acquired by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,787 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 10,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 40,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $84.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $93.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,355. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This trade represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,384 shares of company stock worth $3,441,071 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.