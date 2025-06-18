Manufacturing Stocks To Follow Now – June 17th

Oracle, Salesforce, and Exxon Mobil are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are the inventories held by a production enterprise at various stages of the value-chain—comprising raw materials, work-in-progress items and finished goods. They serve to buffer production against supply‐and-demand fluctuations, ensure continuity of operations and incur carrying costs that must be managed to optimize cash flow and efficiency. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,846,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,650,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.49. Oracle has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $216.60.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $264.41. 5,515,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,079,456. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $229.23 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $252.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.49 and its 200 day moving average is $299.25.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.11 on Tuesday, reaching $114.59. 8,507,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,693,095. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.75 and its 200-day moving average is $108.62. The firm has a market cap of $493.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

