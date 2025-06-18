Planning Center Inc. Takes $512,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Planning Center Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after acquiring an additional 15,354,187 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723,891 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171,310 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $886,299,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,657 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $294.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $303.39. The company has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.50.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

