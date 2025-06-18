Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $789,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $48,348,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 44,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 143,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $114.07 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.91 and its 200 day moving average is $108.66. The company has a market cap of $491.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

