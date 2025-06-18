Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Financial Perspectives Inc

Financial Perspectives Inc trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,167 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 69,542 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,645,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Walmart
In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $166,795.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,693,090.29. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 630,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,421,282. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,294 shares of company stock worth $12,656,659. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Walmart Stock Performance
NYSE:WMT opened at $94.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $752.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.55 and a 1-year high of $105.30.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.17%.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
