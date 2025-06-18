Financial Partners Group LLC Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,759 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Boeing by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $200.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.59. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $218.80. The company has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $200.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Melius Research set a $204.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.