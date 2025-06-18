Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.2% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 85,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,706,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Greenbush Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenbush Financial Group LLC now owns 42,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,077,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 177,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,473,000 after purchasing an additional 19,923 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $549.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $524.31 and its 200-day moving average is $533.66.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.