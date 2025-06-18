Essex Savings Bank Buys 224 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,956,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $177.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.44 and its 200 day moving average is $175.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.