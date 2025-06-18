Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Invests $237,000 in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,496.27. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of MCD stock opened at $292.35 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $209.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $311.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Argus cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Loop Capital cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.79.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

