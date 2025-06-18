PUREfi Wealth LLC Has $257,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

PUREfi Wealth LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 346.4% in the 1st quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.0% during the first quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.3% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broderick Brian C lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 452.9% in the first quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 32,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 26,795 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.80 and its 200-day moving average is $79.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.52% and a return on equity of 80.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

