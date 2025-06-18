Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 116.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 16,847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Broderick Brian C raised its position in Home Depot by 0.3% during the first quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 35,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.4%

HD opened at $348.74 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $346.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $363.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $381.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. KGI Securities upgraded Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

