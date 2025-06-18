Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Golden Road Advisors LLC

Golden Road Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 26.2% of Golden Road Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Golden Road Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $33,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Wing Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,645,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Hoge Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 57,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $172.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.51. The stock has a market cap of $274.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

