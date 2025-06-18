Financial Perspectives Inc Lowers Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Financial Perspectives Inc lessened its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,512 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 432,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $125,350,000 after buying an additional 23,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.79.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of MCD opened at $292.35 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $209.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

