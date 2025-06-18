Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates trimmed its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,025 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 3.3% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,741 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 149,838 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $512.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.32.

Shares of VRTX opened at $441.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $461.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.86. The stock has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a PE ratio of -112.75 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $377.85 and a twelve month high of $519.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

