GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $723,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $791.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $777.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $801.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $750.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

