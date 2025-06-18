Cushing Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,125 The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Cushing Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,843,045,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 39,285.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,046,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $862,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,303 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,171,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,239,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,833 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $408,416,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,058,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,451,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,677 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $265.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.88 and a 52-week high of $292.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 33.50%. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.04, for a total transaction of $110,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,084.80. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Carl G. Joyce sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.17, for a total transaction of $99,421.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,891.35. This represents a 35.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,517 shares of company stock worth $9,451,821. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on Progressive

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.