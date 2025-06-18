Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Beacon Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,311 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $37,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $420.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $429.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $394.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

