Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Takes $205,000 Position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.8% in the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Cfra Research upgraded CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

CocaCola Trading Down 1.3%

CocaCola stock opened at $69.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $299.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.95.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.60%.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

