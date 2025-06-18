Beacon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 194.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $67.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $68.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.57.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.