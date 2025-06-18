The Reject Shop Limited (TRS) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.77 on July 13th

The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, June 16th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share on Sunday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a 541.7% increase from Reject Shop’s previous interim dividend of $0.12.
Reject Shop Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.32.
About Reject Shop
