Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Raised by Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.0% of Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $271.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $285.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

