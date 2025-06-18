Dunhill Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3,157.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Wealth Management Nebraska purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $870,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,350,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $189.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $219.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.16. The company has a market capitalization of $101.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.