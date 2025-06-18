Wolf Group Capital Advisors Acquires 319 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

VOO opened at $549.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $524.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.66.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

