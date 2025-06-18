Wolf Group Capital Advisors Invests $380,000 in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,289,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,243,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,381,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,226,989,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Bank of America by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,210,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,853,000 after buying an additional 17,031,143 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Bank of America by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,935,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,785,000 after buying an additional 9,980,859 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bank of America from $49.50 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $333.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

