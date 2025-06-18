Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 228 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $547,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $7,794,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $311.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $304.84 and its 200 day moving average is $275.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $212.12 and a 1 year high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

