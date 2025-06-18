Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a payout ratio of 93.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.7%.

CHMI stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment ( NYSE:CHMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of ($3.05) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

In other news, Director Sharon L. Cook sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $47,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,027.32. This represents a 39.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI – Free Report) by 262.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,832 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

