Wolf Group Capital Advisors Grows Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 177.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,457 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,181,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG opened at $98.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.79.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

