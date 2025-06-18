NBT Bank N A NY Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after buying an additional 25,106 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,941 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1%
IJR stock opened at $105.85 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.86.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- U.S. Steel Stock Burns the Bears With Surprise Upside Move
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.