GSB Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,872 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,299,000 after buying an additional 10,807,527 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132,168 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,087,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,089 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,258,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,154 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,789,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,802,000 after purchasing an additional 362,543 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.31. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $56.91. The firm has a market cap of $158.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

