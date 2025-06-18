Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys 11,752 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 232.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,282,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,544,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,847 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,232,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,890,000 after purchasing an additional 766,782 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,520.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,244,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,483,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,524,000 after buying an additional 59,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.32. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2718 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

