Golden Road Advisors LLC Sells 55 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Golden Road Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Golden Road Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Golden Road Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PUREfi Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 116.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Center Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 107.1% in the first quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of IWF opened at $406.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $381.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.89. The stock has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $419.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

