Financial Perspectives Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VBK. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8%

VBK opened at $268.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $304.59. The company has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.32.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.