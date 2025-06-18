Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Optivise Advisory Services LLC

Optivise Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.9% of Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Optivise Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,292,000 after buying an additional 14,852,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $8,407,908,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 100,387.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,110,000 after buying an additional 5,197,038 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,214,000 after buying an additional 2,012,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,272,000 after buying an additional 1,645,222 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective for the company. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $791.61 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $777.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $801.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $750.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

