Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $294.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

