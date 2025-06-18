First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.64 and last traded at $27.61, with a volume of 17377 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund Trading Down 1.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $753.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

