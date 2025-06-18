B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Plans $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RILYN opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $20.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87.
About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50
