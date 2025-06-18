Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Now Covered by Argus

Analysts at Argus assumed coverage on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.57% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Get Rollins alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rollins

Rollins Price Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. Rollins has a 52-week low of $45.34 and a 52-week high of $58.65.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.09 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,727 shares in the company, valued at $37,623,011.79. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $108,613.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,103.12. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,842 shares of company stock worth $2,480,861 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $176,784,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 389.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,770,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,859 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,747,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,249,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,508 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.